2020 is finally here, and it’s time for people everywhere to get started on their New Year’s resolutions. Some will be trying to get in shape, others will be hoping to travel more. However, one of the most surprisingly common New Year’s resolutions is to update your home or finish an ongoing home project. Before you start your home improvement projects, use these tips to deep clean your home. With a thoroughly cleaned home, you’ll have the perfect blank slate for working on your home improvement projects.

Declutter And Organize

The first step in any major deep cleaning project is, obviously, to put away any items or clutter that could be in the way. Every item in your home should have a place it goes, and if it doesn’t, it’s worth considering if it’s something you really need to keep. Now is also a great opportunity to go through your closets and discard old clothes that don’t fit anymore or you no longer wear regularly. Be sure to donate these items rather than just throwing them away.

Disinfect And Clean

Once the clutter has been put away, you can start scrubbing down and disinfecting items throughout your home. Pay special attention to the areas that get used most frequently in your home, like the kitchen, bathroom, and home office if you have one. A desk setup doesn’t usually seem like a particularly dirty area, but the average keyboard, chair, and computer mouse harbor some 21,000 germs per square inch. Disinfect them properly to limit the spread of germs and sickness.

When you’re doing the cleaning, be mindful of what cleaning products you use. Not all cleaning products are created equal, and many can include toxic chemicals that could harm pets, plants, or even your children with the wrong exposure. The United States is the number one largest national producer of chemical products globally, so check your labels before you buy.

Remember Your Rugs

During a routine cleaning, many people simply vacuum their rugs and end with that. However, if you’re doing a deep clean, you’ll want to include your rugs and carpets in that process as well. Many options exist for deep cleaning your carpets outside of simple shampooing. The latest technology to come on to the carpet cleaning scene is dry foam carpet cleaning. This method provides not only a thorough cleaning but there is zero drying time needed. Dry foam carpet cleaning works by applying a biodegradable powder cleaner to the carpet which is then pushed down deep into the fibers using a motorized machine and brush. The powder then absorbs dirt before being removed. However you choose to clean your carpets, make sure that you take the time to clean them properly. Focus on high-traffic areas especially to get a thorough clean.

Update Utilities And Appliances

Finally, once you’ve got a majority of the cleaning done, you can start doing the deep cleaning that can really help improve your health and the air quality in your home. Cleaning your home’s HVAC filters removes many allergens from your home and can help you breathe easy. Just be careful when you’re cleaning them – if you’re not sure about the process or what parts you may need to fix in your HVAC, call a professional. Your home’s air filters can change the atmospheric oxygen concentration in your home, and atmospheric oxygen concentration below 19.5% or above 23.5% are dangerous or even fatal.

Take this time to also make quick fixes around your home that will improve its overall appearance, like changing burnt-out lightbulbs. Look for energy-efficient options, like LED bulbs. Today’s LED bulbs can be six to seven times more energy-efficient than conventional incandescent lights and cut energy use by more than 80%. This is especially important depending on what source your energy company uses for providing you with your electricity. Natural gas is the second most heavily consumed energy source in the United States. Taking these steps to update your home can help you save energy on your utility bill in the future.

With the New Year underway, now is the perfect time to deep clean and update your home. Use these ideas as a guideline for getting your home nice and clean for the start of 2020.