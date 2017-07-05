Steak n’ Shake plans makeover

By Alton Mitchell

The Valley Steak n’ Shake remains close over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, however officials with the company have announced the official reason for their abrupt closing big plans for the near future that will make the Chambers County Steak n’ Shake one of the top locations in the country.

Ashley Crane with the Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce released a press release late last week explaining the reason for the sudden closure of one of Chambers County newest eateries and the plans of company officials to re-introduce the concept with a new touch of flare to the community in the near future.

The release states for almost a full year the Steak n’ Shake in Valley has provided their famous steakburgers and milkshakes to patrons in the Greater Valley area. However citing concerns from patrons and guests to the business, Thomas Bush, the local franchisee has decided to strategically and temporarily close the location as of June 22, 2017.

The reason for the closure is being described as a store remodel and customer service enhancement. These updates and modifications are set to put the local location back in concept with the company’s historical identity and brand. This follows what is described as contact with local patrons and guest who visit the restaurant.

According to the release Thomas Bush will spare no expense in bringing the newest concept of Steak n’ Shake to the Greater Valley Area Market. The location is set to undergo a major remodel in the approaching weeks. In addition following the physical upgrades the store will also feature new menu items and a new style of service when it re-opens.

An official date of the reopen has not yet been released, but word on the remodel and store updates as well as grand reopening date should be released in the coming weeks.