Steak ‘N Shake to re-open Dec. 18

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

The Steak n’ Shake restaurant in Valley abruptly closed its doors in the early summer and now the company has announced a re-opening date just in time for the holiday season. The new business will bring a new look with it and allow residents of Chambers and surrounding counties to once again enjoy the outstanding taste of the franchises signature steak burgers and shakes once again without having to travel far.

The Steak n’ Shake located at 491 Fob James Drive in Valley just off Interstate 85 closed its doors in June 2017, just weeks shy of celebrating its one-year anniversary. The business cited the closure was in an effort to make needed adjustments to the business which included a revamp and renovations to the building and its staff.

After nearly a six-month wait the establishment will re-open its doors in December bringing with it a grand opening celebration including a ribbon cutting. The new Steak n’ Shake is set to have a fully renovated facility and a new staff with improved services to patrons.

The Steak n’ Shake is set to hold its grand opening ceremony on December 18th, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time at the location on Fob James Drive in Valley.

Residents are invited out to the ribbon cutting ceremony and to take a moment to observe the improved features of the new restaurant.