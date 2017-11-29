Home News Steak ‘N Shake to re-open Dec. 18
Steak ‘N Shake to re-open Dec. 18
News
Top Stories
0

Steak ‘N Shake to re-open Dec. 18

0
0
11-29-17 Steak N Shake
now viewing

Steak ‘N Shake to re-open Dec. 18

Home For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of Beautiful New House.
now playing

Southern Investors Are Making Their Move On Post-Harvey Real Estate

11-29-17 Christmas on the Square (2)
now playing

It’s Christmas time in the City - 3rd Annual Christmas festival Saturday

Letters to Santa 2×2 FPC copy
now playing

Time to write Santa Claus

LaFayette police continue to search for Dollar General thief

Schools weigh options for area magnet programs

Sunoco
now playing

Ribbon cutting set for new LaFayette business

Decorations go up

11-22-17 suspect in atm robbery
now playing

Smash ‘n grab robbers target E. Alabama business

Time again for bike giveaway

11-29-17 Standing Rock Fish Fry
now playing

Fish fry funds go to Standing Rock center

The Steak ‘N Shake of Valley will be re-opening it’s doors in time for the holiday season.
By Alton Mitchell
Correspondent

The Steak n’ Shake restaurant in Valley abruptly closed its doors in the early summer and now the company has announced a re-opening date just in time for the holiday season. The new business will bring a new look with it and allow residents of Chambers and surrounding counties to once again enjoy the outstanding taste of the franchises signature steak burgers and shakes once again without having to travel far.

The Steak n’ Shake located at 491 Fob James Drive in Valley just off Interstate 85 closed its doors in June 2017, just weeks shy of celebrating its one-year anniversary. The business cited the closure was in an effort to make needed adjustments to the business which included a revamp and renovations to the building and its staff.

After nearly a six-month wait the establishment will re-open its doors in December bringing with it a grand opening celebration including a ribbon cutting. The new Steak n’ Shake is set to have a fully renovated facility and a new staff with improved services to patrons.

The Steak n’ Shake is set to hold its grand opening ceremony on December 18th, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time at the location on Fob James Drive in Valley.

Residents are invited out to the ribbon cutting ceremony and to take a moment to observe the improved features of the new restaurant.

Related posts:

  1. Steak‘n Shake opens in Valley
  2. Steak n’ Shake plans makeover
  3. Remodel begins at Valley Steak ‘n Shake
  4. Valley Steak n Shake closes doors temporarily
slandon
Related Posts
11-29-17 Christmas on the Square (2)

It’s Christmas time in the City – 3rd Annual Christmas festival Saturday

slandon 0
Letters to Santa 2×2 FPC copy

Time to write Santa Claus

slandon 0

LaFayette police continue to search for Dollar General thief

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video