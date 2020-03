Pictured are our 3 participants at the Chambers County Steer and Heifer Show. Starting left to right is Payton Allen, Jay Collins, and Cate Allen.

On Saturday, March 7th, Chambers County 4-H youth competed in the 64th Annual Chambers County Steer and Heifer Show. Exhibitors worked hard with their animals to prepare them for show. Participants in the county show were Cate Allen, Payton Allen, and Jay Collins.