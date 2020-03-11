Steer & Heifer Show Winners Announced

Owners Clarence Heard and Jacary Atkinson holds ribbon after cutting ceremony.

Ribbon cutting Da Grub Spot

Co owner Clarence Heard and Director Carrie Royster and her Assistant Shannon Craig during ribbon ceremony

By Pamela Holloway

Da Grub Spot has made it’s way back to LaFayette Al.



This time not in the food truck. but, in a restaurant.



On Thursday the ribbon cutting at Da Grub Spot was held by the Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Director Carrie Royster and her Assistant Shannon Craig. City officials Police Chief George Rampey, Fire Chief Jim Doody and his staff, Councilmen Charlotte Blasingame and Toney Thomas were in numbers, along with City Manager Louis Davidson and LaFayette citizens to congratulated and welcomed the new business to the city of LaFayette.



In spite of the rain, a large crowd came out to support and welcome the brothers to the city.



Jacary Atkinson and Clarence Heard are brothers from Valley AL.



They are known for their food truck being parked in old Lanett Mill parking lot serving their favorite most popular grub fries, grub bowl, different flavors of hot wings, hamburgers, sausage dogs and more.



Da Grub Spot is located in the old KFC and Newts fried chicken restaurant across from Jacks Family Restaurant on Highway 50 crossing 431 intersection.



The morning was filled with music, give aways and of course good food.



Co-owner Clarence Heard welcomed everyone and thanked everyone for coming out to support stating “We have moved in,” And we are excited to be here to give the community a great restaurant and great food.”



Da Grub Spot hours are Monday -Saturday 11am to 9pm CST and Sundays 11-7.