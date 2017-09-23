Stewart selected to represent County as distinguished woman

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

A Chambers County teen has been selected to represent the county in a big way at the state level. Ms. Sara Stewart was recognized on Monday for her accomplishments in being recognized as Chambers County Distinguished Young Woman by members of the county commission.

Sara Stewart is a student at Lee-Scott Academy. The young woman is a lifelong resident of Chambers County and is now the county’s distinguished young woman. The honor placed on Stewart with the title will put her up against similar counterparts in the state of Alabama.

Stewart will soon be tested against other young ladies from across the state of Alabama on an academic level and will practice her life skills while competing for up to $41,000 in scholarship money at a competition in Montgomery in January of 2018.

On Monday night members of the Chambers County Commission recognized the humble teen at their meeting. The county commission wished her best wishes in her future endeavors and her upcoming activities.