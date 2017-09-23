Home News Government Stewart selected to represent County as distinguished woman
9-20-17 Chambers Academy Homecoming Court
Chambers homecoming court announced

Claude McCoy copy
Commission recognizes milestones

Walk to showcase Fredonia plants

Speed limit reduced on 278

Humor - Buffalo Native word womprehension

EAMC, AU team up to outfit babies with blankets

Commission selects ramp contractor

9-20-17 Accident Causes Massive Traffic Jam on Monday
Accident causes traffic jam

Dial asks senators to contribute

Bledsoe recognized for 100th birthday by County

By Alton Mitchell
Correspondent

A Chambers County teen has been selected to represent the county in a big way at the state level. Ms. Sara Stewart was recognized on Monday for her accomplishments in being recognized as Chambers County Distinguished Young Woman by members of the county commission.

Sara Stewart is a student at Lee-Scott Academy. The young woman is a lifelong resident of Chambers County and is now the county’s distinguished young woman. The honor placed on Stewart with the title will put her up against similar counterparts in the state of Alabama.

Stewart will soon be tested against other young ladies from across the state of Alabama on an academic level and will practice her life skills while competing for up to $41,000 in scholarship money at a competition in Montgomery in January of 2018.

On Monday night members of the Chambers County Commission recognized the humble teen at their meeting. The county commission wished her best wishes in her future endeavors and her upcoming activities.

9-20-17 Chambers Academy Homecoming Court

Chambers homecoming court announced

Claude McCoy copy

Commission recognizes milestones

Walk to showcase Fredonia plants

