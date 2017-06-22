Storms take down power lines, trees

By Alton Mitchell

Thursday night Mother Nature took a direct hit at Chambers County. As severe storms rolled into the County power lines and trees came down across the region leaving emergency crews scrambling through urban and rural areas of the County. The efforts of those officials was brought to light by one Chambers County officials on Monday.

Josh Harvill, County Engineer for Chambers County and director of the Chambers County Highway Department advised the Chambers County Commission of the efforts and actions of various first responders throughout the County in the aftermath of the storms on Thursday.

Harvill gave special recognition to the Chambers County E-911 who help coordinate and get emergency crews and utility repair crews to the hardest hit areas of the County Thursday night. Harvill also gave recognition to the numerous volunteer fire departments in the county that were able to quickly respond to storm damage in areas of the County.

“We had multiple trees and powerlines down in the county, it was a very coordinated effort and everyone worked well together”, Harvill told County Commissioners on Monday night at the close of the meeting. Various departments worked well together to get Chambers County back up and running.

County Commission Chair Debbie Wood reminded residents that if they see damage such as trees blocking a roadway to call 911. That agency has the information to get crews in place to clear the impacted areas.

Chambers County was not the only location in the state hit hard by the Thursday storms at the height of the storm Alabama Power reported that nearly 40,000 residents were without power. Of those 40,000 without power about 8,000 customers in East Alabama including Chambers County were without power. The Birmingham Metropolitan area was the hardest hit with more than 23,000 customers suffering from outages. The outages stretched as far south as Mobile.