Story announces candidacy for probate judge
After much prayer and consideration I have qualified to seek election to the office of Probate Judge, Chambers County, Alabama. To give you a little information about my family, and myself I am married to Ashley Langley and we have three children Aiden age 10, Alix-Paul age 8, and Addison age 6. My family resides in Valley, and we are active members of Emmanuel Baptist Church. I am the son of Charles W. and Beverly Potts Story, and grandson of the late Mr.
& Mrs. W.M. Story and the late Mr. & Mrs. Worth Potts. I have been employed for the past 15 years by East Alabama Medical
Center – Lanier Health Services and work at the Valley Area Medical Pavilion; I am an honor graduate of Valley High School and have an Associate in Science degree
from Southern Union State
College. I serve as Council
Member representing
District 1 on the Valley
City Council where I have
served for the past 6 years.
I also host the Southern
Gospel Review on WCJM radio. I truly believe it is my life’s calling to serve others. Growing up I watched my Mom and Dad as they dedicated their life to public service.