Home Uncategorized Story announces candidacy for probate judge
Uncategorized
0

Story announces candidacy for probate judge

0
0

Story announces candidacy for probate judge

Absentee ballots available

Graphic design students earn UWA scholarships

LHS crowns Walton, Briskey

County Road 263 to close

Dial campaign ads win accolades

$300m aerospace project may come to area

Power outage puts out lights

Crowds clamor on LaFayette’s big day

4-18-18 LaFayette Day Alton 02
now playing

Crowds clamor on LaFayette’s big day

4-18-18 Powerloss City of LaFayette
now playing

Power outage puts out lights

After much prayer and consideration I have qualified to seek election to the office of Probate Judge, Chambers County, Alabama. To give you a little information about my family, and myself I am married to Ashley Langley and we have three children Aiden age 10, Alix-Paul age 8, and Addison age 6. My family resides in Valley, and we are active members of Emmanuel Baptist Church. I am the son of Charles W. and Beverly Potts Story, and grandson of the late Mr.
& Mrs. W.M. Story and the late Mr. & Mrs. Worth Potts. I have been employed for the past 15 years by East Alabama Medical
Center – Lanier Health Services and work at the Valley Area Medical Pavilion; I am an honor graduate of Valley High School and have an Associate in Science degree

from Southern Union State
College. I serve as Council
Member representing
District 1 on the Valley
City Council where I have
served for the past 6 years.
I also host the Southern
Gospel Review on WCJM radio. I truly believe it is my life’s calling to serve others. Growing up I watched my Mom and Dad as they dedicated their life to public service.

Related posts:

  1. Story announces candidacy for probate judge
  2. Harmon to run for Probate Judge
  3. Wood announces state rep candidacy
  4. Chambers County Sheriff Lockhart announces candidacy
slandon
Related Posts

LHS crowns Walton, Briskey

slandon 0

Power outage puts out lights

slandon 0
4-18-18 Humor By Bil TRAIN 50

Humor – Curiosity

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video