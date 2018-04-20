Story announces candidacy for probate judge

After much prayer and consideration I have qualified to seek election to the office of Probate Judge, Chambers County, Alabama. To give you a little information about my family, and myself I am married to Ashley Langley and we have three children Aiden age 10, Alix-Paul age 8, and Addison age 6. My family resides in Valley, and we are active members of Emmanuel BaptistChurch. I am the son of Charles W. and Beverly Potts Story, and grandson of the late Mr.

& Mrs. W.M. Story and the late Mr. & Mrs. Worth Potts. I have been employed for the past 15 years by East Alabama Medical

from Southern Union State

College. I serve as Council

Member representing

District 1 on the Valley

City Council where I have

served for the past 6 years.

I also host the Southern

Gospel Review on WCJM radio. I truly believe it is my life’s calling to serve others. Growing up I watched my Mom and Dad as they dedicated their life to public service.

Center – Lanier Health Services and work at the Valley Area Medical Pavilion; I am an honor graduate of Valley High School and have an Associate in Science degree