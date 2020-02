3rd Place winner Kyle Landers, Demari Hardnett , Mason Clemons and 1st place winner Micah Strickland.

The County Wide Spelling Bee was hosted last week. Students from Eastside Elementary School and JPP Middle School participated in the Spelling Bee.



Eastside Elementary was represented by Kylen Landers, Demari Hardnett and Mason Clemons. Kylen Landers won 3rd place.



JPP Middle School was represented by Micah Strickland and he came in 1st place and will advance to the State Spelling Bee Competition.