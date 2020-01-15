School January 15, 2020 The LaFayette Sun 0 Strickland Wins Spelling Bee 0 0 0 00 0 0 more Strickland Wins Spelling Bee January 15, 2020 The LaFayette Sun Walls Come to Life at Five Points January 15, 2020 The LaFayette Sun CA Earns Funds for Cystic Fibrosis January 15, 2020 The LaFayette Sun Argument Leads to Camp Hill Shooting January 15, 2020 The LaFayette Sun Lanett Woman, Tax Business Owner Gets 46 Month Sentence January 15, 2020 The LaFayette Sun Council Declares January Human Trafficking Awareness Month January 15, 2020 The LaFayette Sun LaFayette Monthly Police Report January 15, 2020 The LaFayette Sun LaFayette Police Department December Arrests January 15, 2020 The LaFayette Sun Sorority Honored by Opelika City Council January 15, 2020 The LaFayette Sun Alabama Focuses on Math Scores January 15, 2020 The LaFayette Sun now playing Opelika Women Caught with 2 Gallons of Date Rape Drug January 15, 2020 The LaFayette Sun Congratulations to John P. Powell Middle School Spelling Bee Winners: Micah Strickland, 1st Place , Ayden Gunn, 2nd Place; and Vaderrian Story, 3rd Place. Micah Strickland advances to the County Spelling Bee! No related posts. 0 00 0 0 previous Alabama Focuses on Math Scores The LaFayette Sun Related Posts Alabama Focuses on Math Scores January 15, 2020 The LaFayette Sun 0 Pre-Registration Set for Kindergarten January 15, 2020 The LaFayette Sun 0 CA Announces Science Fair Winners December 26, 2019 The LaFayette Sun 0