Strickland Wins Spelling Bee

Congratulations to John P. Powell Middle School Spelling Bee Winners:
Micah Strickland, 1st Place , Ayden Gunn, 2nd Place; and Vaderrian Story, 3rd Place.
Micah Strickland advances to the County Spelling Bee!

