Striving for Perfection

By Jody Fuller

No one’s life is perfect—or is it? What is a perfect life? What is perfection? To me, it’s all relative.

For some, a perfect meal is a 12 ounce medium rare ribeye with a baked potato and grilled asparagus. For others, it’s a can of Vienna sausages, an RC Cola and a Moon Pie. There’s nothing wrong with either. The steak sounds perfect to me, but I’m quite certain that I have a relative who’d fight you over that can of Viennas. He keeps a can of emergency Viennas in his truck, because he just never knows when the mood is going to strike. He’d likely take exception to my definition of perfect.

Anyone who has known me for any period of time knows that my life has never been easy, and that’s okay. For the most part, I wouldn’t change a thing. I like where I’ve been, I like where I am, and I like where I’m headed. Most of us have daily struggles, but we never quit trying to make things better. Some people have the mentality that they are where they are and that’s where they’ll always be, no matter how bad their life is. They “embrace the suck” as we say in the Army. It’s a victim mentality ranging from socioeconomic status to physical and mental health and wellness.

While my life has never been easy, with few exceptions, it’s always been good. In many ways it has been perfect: perfect for me. Like I said, it’s all relative. But there are moments and days that are better than others. I refer to them as perfect moments. That’s a groundbreaking term, I know, but I’m a simple guy.

I was in Montana at a country store just outside Glacier National Park. It was a beautiful day at the end of May. The skies were blue and the glaciers capped with snow. I stood at the end of that old wooden porch drinking my Moose Drool brown ale and taking in the majestic beauty of it all. It was breathtaking. It was also my birthday. It was perfect.

We can’t be in Montana every day, but we can still see the majestic beauty, the perfection, before our eyes each day. God shows us His perfection all day every day; it’s up to us to see it.

In 2017, my goal is to strive for perfection. Will I reach that goal? Of course, I will, because the goal isn’t perfection; it’s striving for perfection. It’s doing the best I can each day with what I have.

I’d struggled through so much in my life that there was a long running joke between my best friend and I that this year—fill in the year—was going to be my year. It took a long time for that to happen, but I never quit striving for “my year.” That year finally came in 2009 when I went overseas to entertain troops for the first time, had major dental work completed, moved back to Opelika, bought my first home, and bought a new car.

But as great as 2009 was, it wasn’t without its setbacks. The whole year had been pretty darn close to perfect, and then November rolled around and struck me with a bad case of the shingles. Technically, I think it’s just “shingles,” but without the “the” it sounds joyful, and there is nothing joyful about the shingles. I think it was just God’s way of keeping me grounded, which it did for about three weeks.

There are going to be setbacks. It may not be your year and it may not be mine, but the only ones preventing us from at least striving for perfection in 2017 is you and me, and I don’t plan on it being me.

Jody Fuller is from Opelika. He is a comic, speaker, writer and soldier with three tours of duty in Iraq. He is also a lifetime stutterer. He can be reached at jody@jodyfuller.com. For more information, please visit www.jodyfuller.com.