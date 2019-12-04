Students Enjoy Touch A Truck

Touch-A-Truck at FPS

During the month of November, students at Five Points School have participated in classroom guidance lessons on community helpers and career exploration. As a means of re-enforcing what they learned, the school hosted its first ever “Touch-A-Truck” Day Monday.



“Students got an up-close look at the vehicles used by area first responders, as well as farmers, truckers, and military personnel,” said school counselor Peyton Gregory. “Professionals were also available to answer their questions about specific career opportunities.”



One of the most popular vehicles featured at the event was not a truck at all, but rather a helicopter from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, shown in the attached photo. The aircraft is piloted by Chief Deputy Richard Carter, and is used for search and rescue operations, drug interdiction, and offender apprehension.



In addition to other vehicles from the Sheriff’s Office, participants included the Five Points Volunteer Fire Department, Shady Side Farm, and Langley Motor Company.