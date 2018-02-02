Home News Students prepare for county spelling bee
Students prepare for county spelling bee

Students prepare for county spelling bee

Students in Chambers County schools are making final preparations to compete in the annual countywide spelling bee to be held on Thursday, February 8, at Lanett High School beginning at 10 a.m. EST.

Jasmine Barber, shown above left, was this year’s spelling bee winner at Five Points School, and will compete against students from other local schools in the Chambers County Spelling Bee on February 8 at Lanett High School. Shown at right is Talia Lee, who will serve as the alternate representative from Five Points.

Prior to the Christmas holiday break, individual schools conducted their own spelling bees to determine which students would serve as their official representatives at the county competition, as well as selecting alternate representatives. Only one will emerge with the title of Chambers County Spelling Bee Champion for the 2017-2018 school year.

“Our students really enjoy this annual competition, and we look forward to having a new champion advance to the next level,” said Chambers County School Superintendent Dr. Kelli Hodge.

The local winner will represent Chambers County at the Alabama Spelling Bee to be held at First United Methodist Church in Alabaster on Saturday, March 10, beginning at noon CST.

