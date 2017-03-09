Home News Government SU Foundation Board adds three
SU Foundation Board adds three

SU Foundation Board adds three

The Southern Union State Community College Foundation is pleased to welcome its three newest members of the board of directors.

State Representative Bob Fincher, Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and John Harmon of Steve Morris Law Firm were elected by the board of directors to three-year terms.

The SU Foundation Board is currently comprised of 9 members that represent various business and industry in the Southern Union service area, along with an ex- offico member, the college’s interim president, Dr. Glenda Colagross.

The Southern Union Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that was established to support and foster the educational and service programs and activities of SUSCC.

The Foundation increases educational access for students through financial support and enables the college to initiate innovative projects to enhance the quality of education. Leaders from throughout the Southern Union service area voluntarily serve on the Foundation Board to secure appropriate sources of external funding through donations, planned giving, and scholarships. The College does not rely on the Foundation for operational needs. However, the work of the Foundation fosters strong partnerships between the College and the community.

The main endeavor of the board is the SU Foundation Scholarship program, which awards scholarships to middle-income students, those who may not be eligible for Pell funding but do not have the resources to fully fund their college education. To date, more than $40,000 in scholarships has been awarded

For more information on the Foundation, or make a donation to the scholarship fund, please contact Shondae Brown at 256-395-2211, ext. 5145 or sbrown@suscc.edu.

