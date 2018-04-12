Sunday morning shooting may be related to others

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

LaFayette Police are searching for the person or persons responsible for a shooting early Sunday morning in a LaFayette neighborhood that left a young woman wounded and a male companion just narrowly escaping the bullets that rang out in the early morning hours. Police are also investigating if the shooting is connected to two other incidents in Chambers County over recent weeks.

According to LaFayette Police Chief Ben Hill, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of 6th Avenue N.W. at 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning in reference to a female being shot. When officers arrived, they discovered a 27-year-old female from the Lanett area suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg. The shooting victim was quickly transported to East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika where she underwent surgery for the injury.

According to LaFayette Police the victim and a male companion pulled up to a residence in the 100 block of 6th Avenue N.W. and exited a vehicle. The couple was walking toward the residence when an unknown individual whom is believed to have been lying in wait began firing shots at the two. Those bullets struck the female in the leg near her knee. The injury was classified as non-life threatening, but the victim is expected to have to undergo another surgery later this week.

The shooting comes only weeks after bullets ripped through a mobile home in the Rowe Mobile Home Park in LaFayette on March 22nd. There were no injuries reported in that shooting. On that same day police in nearby Valley responded to a home in the 2000 block of 35th Street where several bullets had ripped through that home in an early morning shooting just missing several children and two adults in the home.

According to Hill police are still investigating the shooting on Sunday morning in LaFayette, but investigators believe all three shootings may be related. Police have not yet named a suspect in any of the shootings nor a possible motive in the shootings. LaFayette Police plan to charge the shooter with two counts of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied or unoccupied dwelling once they are located.

LaFayette Police do ask anyone with information on the Sunday shooting or any other case to contact crimestoppers at (800)756-8282 or Lt. Christopher Trice at (334)864-2214 or Sgt. Roderick Brock at (334)864-2200 with the LaFayette Police Departments Investigations Division.