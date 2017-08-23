Home News Sunrise…Sunset and a starry night all in same sky
Sunrise…Sunset and a starry night all in same sky
Sunrise…Sunset and a starry night all in same sky

Sunrise…Sunset and a starry night all in same sky

By Pamela Holloway
Correspondent

On Monday, This most amazing moon blots out the sun in the first full blown solar eclipse in nearly a century.

The moon, which many of us often take for granted, literally had its day in the spotlight.

In this celestial dance, the moon moves perfectly in between the Earth and the sun.

During a total solar eclipse, the moon and the sun both appear to be about the same size from the ground.
The moon completely block the sun. This is called totality.

Then, it is just basic geometry. When the Earth, moon and sun line up just right, the moon blocks the sun’s entire surface, creating the total eclipse.
The last time anyone in the United States witnessed a total solar eclipse was almost 40 years ago, on February 26, 1979.

It’s been even longer — 99 years — since a total solar eclipse crossed the country from the Pacific to the Atlantic. The total eclipse on June 8, 1918, passed from Washington to Florida.

This will be the last total solar eclipse in the United States until April 8, 2024.

It’s not quite as long of a wait as you might have thought, but the next one won’t stretch the width of the country.

Instead, it will move from Mexico to Maine and then traverse New Brunswick and Newfoundland.

For another eclipse similar to this year’s, one that moves from coast to coast, We will have to wait until August 12, 2045.

