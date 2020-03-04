Superintendent Answers Social Media Comments

The following is a statement from Chambers County School Superintendent Dr. Kelli Hodge regarding issues of public concern that have circulated recently through various forms of social media:



“The topic that appears to be generating the most discussion centers around speculation pertaining to a mandate from the U.S. Department of Justice requiring us to achieve unitary status within our school district,” said Hodge. “This requirement originated from a federal desegregation order that dates back to the 1960’s and has remained an issue facing every school superintendent in Chambers County since then.”



“Under my predecessor, an agreement was reached between our school district and the DOJ that would have involved closing LaFayette Lanier Elementary School and the construction of a new consolidated high school. However, the method proposed for funding that project was a local tax increase, which voters overwhelmingly rejected,” Hodge continued.



“Approximately five years ago, the Department of Justice – not the local Board of Education – suggested a redrawing of our district lines that would have required a certain percentage of students attending Huguley Elementary to transfer to Eastside Elementary in LaFayette,” said Hodge.

“This was a plan which I strongly opposed, and instead, encouraged greater participation in our majority to minority transfer option. As a result, we have seen a significant increase in the number of students choosing this option, to the extent that we operate a bus each day between Valley and LaFayette for students who are currently participating.”



“Meanwhile, we have periodically received inquiries from the Justice Department regarding our progress. The latest correspondence was recently received in the form of a letter asking for an updated status report by the end of March, 2020, which I shared with our board members at their regular meeting on February 19. The board, along with our attorney, will provide the required updates, as we have each time a request was received” Hodge said.



“In closing, I want to make clear that the redrawing of local district lines has never been a mandate from the Department of Justice. Rather, it was presented as a proposal for what the DOJ might require should we be unable to resolve our unitary status requirement through alternative means. Therefore, rest assured that students who are currently attending Huguley Elementary will remain there as we move into the 2020-2021 school year, while we continue our efforts to resolve this issue,” Hodge concluded.