SUSCC online course recognized

Quality in Online

Learning Matters at South-

ern Union State Commu-

nity College

Southern Union State

Community College’s

Online English Composi-

tion I Course (English

101) recently received

the nationally recognized

Quality Matters Certifica

–

tion Mark for meeting

course design standards in

an Official Quality Matters

peer review.

Quality Matters (QM),

a nationally recognized,

faculty-centered, peer

review process that certi-

fies the quality of online

courses, has recognized

Southern Union English

Faculty members Em-

ily Laseter and Casey

Van Horn’s commitment

to quality assurance for

designing the English

Composition I course that

meets Quality Matters

standards. Quality Matters

has developed a widely

respected set of standards

for the design of effective

online courses and a rigor-

ous, faculty peer review

process for applying

these standards to exist-

ing courses. Through this

process, reviewers provide

instructors and instruc-

tional design teams with

insight and recommenda-

tions that increase learner

engagement, retention and

satisfaction, and, ultimate-

ly, learner achievement.“This initiative is part

of an ongoing commit-

ment to providing our

students the best possible

educational experience.

Earning this designa-

tion helps ensure that our

students will receive a

superior online learning

experience,” commented

Dr. Linda North, dean of

academics at SUSCC.

North added that the

college is seeking certi-

fication for other online

courses as well.