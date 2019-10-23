Happening Now October 23, 2019 The LaFayette Sun 0 SUSCC Receives $15k 0 0 0 00 0 0 more SUSCC Receives $15k October 23, 2019 The LaFayette Sun now playing Chambers Academy Homecoming Features Crowning of King and Queen October 23, 2019 The LaFayette Sun now playing Dukes of Hazzard Star Headlines Fundraiser October 23, 2019 The LaFayette Sun now playing East Alabama Medical Center Family Grieves Over Two Weekend Homicides October 23, 2019 The LaFayette Sun Fredonia Sestival set for Nov. 2 October 23, 2019 The LaFayette Sun LaFayette Fire Department Instructs Students On Fire Prevention October 23, 2019 The LaFayette Sun Humor by Bill Frazer October 23, 2019 The LaFayette Sun Chambers Academy Homecoming Court October 23, 2019 The LaFayette Sun Sorority Shows Dancing Moves For Prom October 23, 2019 The LaFayette Sun Local Writer Publishes Book October 23, 2019 The LaFayette Sun Mrs. Minnie Lee Kilpatrick October 23, 2019 The LaFayette Sun Darrin Pruitt of HAAS Coorporation presents SU President Todd Shackett with a $15,000 donation to aid with equipment and material purchases and scholarships for the college’s technical division. Pruitt and Shackett are flanked by students in the industrial maintenance program along with Technical Division Dean Darin Baldwin and Instructor Alvin McCormick (far left). No related posts. 0 00 0 0 previous Humor by Bill Frazer next Fredonia Sestival set for Nov. 2 The LaFayette Sun Related Posts Fredonia Sestival set for Nov. 2 October 23, 2019 The LaFayette Sun 0 Humor by Bill Frazer October 23, 2019 The LaFayette Sun 0 Local Writer Publishes Book October 23, 2019 The LaFayette Sun 0