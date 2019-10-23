Home News Happening Now SUSCC Receives $15k
SUSCC Receives $15k

SUSCC Receives $15k

Darrin Pruitt of HAAS Coorporation presents SU President Todd Shackett with a $15,000 donation to aid with equipment and material purchases and scholarships for the college’s technical division. Pruitt and Shackett are flanked by students in the industrial maintenance program along with Technical Division Dean Darin Baldwin and Instructor Alvin McCormick (far left).

