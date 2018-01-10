Suspect apprehended in fatal Lee County shooting

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

Less than a week into 2018 and the city of Auburn has recorded its first homicide of the year. The quick actions of Auburn investigators have led to the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday night just blocks from Auburn University.

According to Auburn Police at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday night, Auburn police were notified of shots being fired in the 800 block of North Gay Street. Auburn police quickly responded to the scene which is an apartment complex and parking lot for the apartment.

Upon arrival Auburn police discovered a 27-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the College Arms Apartments. EMS responded, but was too late. Upon arrival of medical responders, the victim had passed away. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris arrived on scene and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as Marquavious Boler, 27-years-old. Boler is believed to have died of multiple gunshot wounds. His body was transported to the state crime lab in Montgomery for an autopsy.

Auburn Police quickly began to investigate the shooting and learned that a confrontation in the parking lot between Boler and another male may have led to the shooting. Auburn investigators obtained an identity of the suspect as 31-year-old Jeremy Maurice Dowdell. Dowdell is believed to have been an acquaintance of the victim and was seen leaving the scene as a passenger in a vehicle.

Shortly after obtaining his identity Auburn Police were able to locate Dowdell at a residence in Auburn. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Lee County Jail where he was booked into the facility on charges of capital murder. Dowdell is being held without bond in the shooting. The fatal shooting is the first homicide recorded in Lee County in 2018.