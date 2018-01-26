Suspect in 2012 fatality jailed

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Department has successfully apprehended a man suspected of killing a 78-year-old man in a traffic accident in Valley in 2012. After failing to appear for the initial trial in the case a failure to appear warrant was issued for the arrest of Robert Sheehan.

Details are still emerging as to the arrest, but a Chambers County Jail press release shows 28-year-old Robert Sheehan was booked into the jail last Friday. Sheehan was charged with manslaughter following a December 18th, 2012 crash on the Fairfax Bypass that claimed the life of 78-year-old Mark Smith.

Smith was traveling on the Fairfax Bypass at 8:57 a.m. on that December morning in 2012 in a Chevy S-10 pickup truck. Smith’s vehicle was traveling north on the roadway when his vehicle was struck head on a GMC 1500 truck being driven south by Robert Sheehan, who was 23 at the time of the crash. The impact resulted in Smith’s vehicle being turned onto its side. Smith had to be extricated from his vehicle by the Jaws of Life. He was transported to a Valley hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

Following the crash Robert Sheehan was charged with manslaughter for the accident and subsequent death of Smith. Sheehan failed to appear in court to answer for the manslaughter charges. His failure to answer for the charges resulted in Sheehan making his way onto the Chambers County Sheriff’s Departments most wanted list. Sheehan was located and arrested in Texas. He was held until members of the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department picked him up and transported him back to LaFayette last week. He is being held in the Chambers County Detention Facility on charges of failure to appear-manslaughter.