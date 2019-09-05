Suspect uses hammer to injure neighbor

On September 2nd at

approximately 6:20 A.M.,

officers of the Valley

Police Department were

called to a residence in the

1400 block of 27th Street

in reference to a burglary

and assault.

On arrival officers

met with the 24 year old

victim who was bleeding

from several head wounds.

She told them that she

had been attacked by her

neighbor. The victim was

taken to EAMC-Lanier

hospital where she was

interviewed by Valley

Detectives. Patrol officers’

made contact with the suspect

at his residence in the

1400 block of 27th Street

and he was detained.

The victim told detectives

that she had been

asleep in bed when she

was wakened by a sharp

pain in her head. When

she opened her eyes she

saw her neighbor standing

over her holding a

hammer and groping her.

She was able to take the

hammer away from him

and they began to fight

through-out the apartment.

She was able to escape to

another neighbor’s home

where police were called.

The victim was later transferred

to a Columbus hospital

due to her injuries.

At that point the suspect,

Corderell Deonrea

St. George (29 years old

of Valley) was arrested

and charged with Burglary

1st, Attempted Rape 1st,

Sexual Abuse 1st, and

Assault 1st. St. George

was brought to the Valley

Police Department where

he was processed and then

taken to the Chambers

County Detention Facility

pending a bond hearing

No related posts.