SWAT Enters Home, Finds Man Dead

Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart reports on Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at approximately 7:00 P.M. Deputies responded to a residence on County Road 266 in reference to a domestic violence altercation.

On arrival deputies made contact with a female who appeared to be suffering from injuries from the altercation. Deputies attempted to make contact with the male involved in the altercation and was unable to do so. After multiple attempts to make contact with him the Chambers County Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT team made entry into the residence.

After entering the residence, team members located a male subject in the residence who appeared to be suffering from a self inflicted injury. Lanett EMS and Chambers County Coroner Jeff Jones responded to the scene and determined the male subject was deceased.

The LaFayette Sun
