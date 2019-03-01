Task force arrests four in Valley drug bust

The Chambers County

Drug Task Force continues

its efforts to rid Chambers

County of illegal narcotics.

On last Thursday, agents

from the task force nabbed

four suspects during a after-

noon raid at a residence in

Valley.

According to a release

from the Chambers County

Sheriff’s Department, agents

from the Chambers County

Drug Task Force and the

Alabama Drug Enforcement

Drug Task Force received

information from the sheriff’s

office in reference to illegal

drug activity at a residence

at 408 LaFayette Street in

Valley.

Agents from the task force

obtained a search warrant for

the residence and executed

that warrant. During their

search of the property agents

were able to arrest four

people on numerous drug

related charges.

Agents arrested Richard

Earl Shaddix, 42, of Valley

and charged him with Posses-

sion of Methamphetamine,

Possession of Marijuana 1st,

and Possession of Drug Para-

phernalia. Police also arrested

Emily Nichole Smith, 36, of

Valley. Smith was charged

with Possession of Meth-

amphetamine, Possession of

Marijuana 1st, and Posses-

sion of Drug Paraphernalia.

Michael Wayne Fulghum,

39, of Valley was charged

with Possession of Metham-

phetamine, Possession of a

Controlled Substance, and

Possession of Drug Para-

phernalia. A final suspect was

arrested and charged and has

been identified as Lauri Pearl

Disko Schofield, 45, of Val

–

ley. Scholfield was charged

with Possession of Meth-

amphetamine, Possession

of a Controlled Substance,

Possession of Marijuana

2nd, and Possession of Drug

Paraphernalia.

All the suspects were

transported to the Chambers

County Detention Facility in

LaFayette and booked. The

Chambers County Sheriff’s

Department encourages resi-

dents to report drug activity

at (334)756-0570

