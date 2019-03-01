Task force arrests four in Valley drug bust

The Chambers County
Drug Task Force continues
its efforts to rid Chambers
County of illegal narcotics.
On last Thursday, agents
from the task force nabbed
four suspects during a after-
noon raid at a residence in
Valley.
According to a release
from the Chambers County
Sheriff’s Department, agents
from the Chambers County
Drug Task Force and the
Alabama Drug Enforcement
Drug Task Force received
information from the sheriff’s
office in reference to illegal
drug activity at a residence
at 408 LaFayette Street in
Valley.
Agents from the task force
obtained a search warrant for
the residence and executed
that warrant. During their
search of the property agents
were able to arrest four
people on numerous drug
related charges.
Agents arrested Richard
Earl Shaddix, 42, of Valley
and charged him with Posses-
sion of Methamphetamine,
Possession of Marijuana 1st,
and Possession of Drug Para-
phernalia. Police also arrested
Emily Nichole Smith, 36, of
Valley. Smith was charged
with Possession of Meth-
amphetamine, Possession of
Marijuana 1st, and Posses-
sion of Drug Paraphernalia.
Michael Wayne Fulghum,
39, of Valley was charged
with Possession of Metham-
phetamine, Possession of a
Controlled Substance, and
Possession of Drug Para-
phernalia. A final suspect was
arrested and charged and has
been identified as Lauri Pearl
Disko Schofield, 45, of Val
–
ley. Scholfield was charged
with Possession of Meth-
amphetamine, Possession
of a Controlled Substance,
Possession of Marijuana
2nd, and Possession of Drug
Paraphernalia.
All the suspects were
transported to the Chambers
County Detention Facility in
LaFayette and booked. The
Chambers County Sheriff’s
Department encourages resi-
dents to report drug activity
at (334)756-0570
