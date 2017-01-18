Home Local Task Force recovers $144K
Task Force recovers $144K

Task Force recovers $144K

Chambers County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force
Year End Totals for 2016

•213 individuals have been arrested on a total of 393 charges

•406 warrants for arrest were signed

•25 weapons ranging from handguns to long guns were seized

•8 vehicles utilized in trafficking and transporting narcotics were seized

•$8,638 in US Currency was seized

•51.18 lbs of marijuana was seized with a street value of $65,000.00

•1 lbs of powder cocaine was seized with a street value of $10,000.00

•1800 prescription pills were seized with a street value of approximately $14,000.00

•2.45 lbs of methamphetamine and methamphetamine oil was seized with a street value of $55,000.00

•Total Street Value of narcotics seized – $144,000.00

The Chambers County Drug Task Force would like to thank all of the surrounding agencies on the local, county, state and federal levels without whose support and assistance such a level of success would not have been achieved.

Citizens may report drug activity at 334-756-0570. For emergencies, call 911 or after hours, 334-576-0917.

