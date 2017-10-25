Tax holiday set for 2018

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

Monday morning brought in several rounds of rain that will give way to cooler temperatures this week. As winter rolls into the area springtime and its severe weather are not on the minds of many in the LaFayette area. There is an exception though, as members of the LaFayette City Council are planning ahead for the potential of severe weather to break out in the spring months and are giving residents a little relief on their wallets to prepare for the approaching potential severe weather.

At Monday evenings city council meeting, council members voted unanimously to adopt a local ordinance that allows the city to participate in the Alabama 2018 Severe Weather Preparedness Holiday. The holiday is an event that the city normally participates in each year.

The 2018 Severe Weather Preparedness Tax Holiday will be observed February 23rd- February 25th, 2018. The statewide event allows residents to save on items ahead of severe weather season in Alabama. No official list has yet been released of which items will be included in next year’s tax holiday.

In the past items such as batteries, cell phone batteries, cell phone chargers, battery power radios, two-way radios, lighting sources, tarpaulin, duct tape, plywood, window film, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, fuel containers, ropes, and bungee cords have been included among other items.

LaFayette has a long tradition of participating in the event and council members hope the 2018 holiday will assist residents in being ready for any severe weather that may impact the area.