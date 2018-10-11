Teacher transforms classroom in to ICU

Shernika Thread-

gill, Eastside Elemen-

tary School second

grade

teacher really impressed

Lafayette community and

Facebook friends last

week with her creativity, as

she shared her class activ-

ity for the day on social

media.

Mrs. Threadgill

had

transformed her entire

classroom into EES

Memorial Hospital ICU,

Intensive Contraction Unit.

The kids and Mrs.

Threadgill was dressed and

prepped for surgery. The

classroom was so close to

a surgery unit with blood,

lab coats, gloves, band-aids

stethoscopes, etc and to

top it off she even had the

monitors working and the

beeping sound of the moni-

tors going off really closed

out the surgery procedure.

Mrs. Threadgill

stated

on Facebook “Our most

engaging activity of the

year so far… ICU, Inten-

sive Contraction Unit!

Our

kiddos were contraction

surgeons today and did an

amazing job! They were

really surprised to see our

classroom “transformed”

into a hospital just for

them. Our classroom

doctors were responsible

for operating on words to

make contractions. I hope

this lesson helped them

to remember that contrac-

tions have apostrophes that

take the place of a letter or

two to make a shortened

form of the two words.

My school babies really

enjoyed this activity.”

Mrs. Threadgill stated

she just love bringing

learning to LIFE and trying

to get the skills to stick

with the students!

And we must say she

scored high on this one