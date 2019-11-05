Team W.H.I.P Takes to Streets in Support of Cancer Awareness

The family of the late Priscilla Johnson, who recently lost her battle to breast cancer, were represented at the Breast Cancer Walk on Saturday.

Team WHIP Breast Cancer Walk supporters

Co founder Narfunda Ross an 11 years breast cancer survivor shows off her Team WHIP T-shirt at the Breast Cancer Walk on Saturday.

By Pamela Holloway

To kick off breast cancer awareness month, Team WHIP partnered with the City of Lanett for a “Turn on the Pink”, where the newly renovated fountain in downtown Lanett was changed to pink for the month of October.



Mayor Kyle McCoy expressed his thanks to Team WHIP for their ongoing efforts in raising awareness, supporting efforts to find a cure, and helping those in the greater Valley area.



On Saturday, October 26, Team W.H.I.P culminated the month events by hosting their fifth annual breast cancer walk in West Point, GA. Even though it was inclement weather, there was a nice turn out of supporters.



Registration began at 8:30 with the opening ceremony following. President Sonya Adams explained the purpose of the walk was to promote exercise. West Point Mayor Steve Trammell and Councilwoman Sandra Thornton, who is a cancer survivor, greeted the participants. Mayor Trammell encouraged the listeners to be consistent with doctor visits, mammograms, self breast exams.



He said, “if my mother had been consistent and not missed that one (mammogram), I would be the son of a survivor”.



Even though the event was free, Team W.H.I.P. received over $3000 in donations.



Team W.H.I.P, a non profit organization, was co founded by Narfunda Ross and Audrey Bailey in October 2015. WHIP stands for Working to Help those In Pink. They became partnered with the Gene Machine of Auburn University in August of 2016. The organization supports any and all local and national efforts of research to find causes and cures for breast cancer. W.H.I.P provides LOCAL support to those who have recently been diagnosed with breast cancer.



Servicing West Point of Troupe & Harris Counties, Chambers County, and Lee County, Team WHIP is made up of not only breast cancer survivors. but,other cancer survivors and supporters.Their motto is the pink goes on, even after October.



You may contact Team WHIP via facebook. The next annual event will be in February .