Home News Featured Stories Team W.H.I.P Takes to Streets in Support of Cancer Awareness
Team W.H.I.P Takes to Streets in Support of Cancer Awareness
Featured Stories
0

Team W.H.I.P Takes to Streets in Support of Cancer Awareness

0
0
Team-WHIP-Breast-Cancer-Walk-supporters
now viewing

Team W.H.I.P Takes to Streets in Support of Cancer Awareness

Valley Man Lights Fire to Grocery Cart, Damages Walmart Interior

Council Discusses Cloudy Water, Illegal Vehicles

Heritage Days this Weekend in Fredonia

Drill Team Raising Money for Festival Appearance

Southern Union State Community College Student Missing, Car Found in Montgomery

Time Change: Daylight Saving Time Ending this Weekend

Miracle For The Myers Fund

Hallmark Channel Provides Homes to Tornado Victims

Locals Command Stage with "Charlie Brown" Production

JPP Honor Roll

The family of the late Priscilla Johnson, who recently lost her battle to breast cancer, were represented at the Breast Cancer Walk on Saturday.
Team WHIP Breast Cancer Walk supporters
Co founder Narfunda Ross an 11 years breast cancer survivor shows off her Team WHIP T-shirt at the Breast Cancer Walk on Saturday.

By Pamela Holloway

To kick off breast cancer awareness month, Team WHIP partnered with the City of Lanett for a “Turn on the Pink”, where the newly renovated fountain in downtown Lanett was changed to pink for the month of October.

Mayor Kyle McCoy expressed his thanks to Team WHIP for their ongoing efforts in raising awareness, supporting efforts to find a cure, and helping those in the greater Valley area.

On Saturday, October 26, Team W.H.I.P culminated the month events by hosting their fifth annual breast cancer walk in West Point, GA. Even though it was inclement weather, there was a nice turn out of supporters.

Registration began at 8:30 with the opening ceremony following. President Sonya Adams explained the purpose of the walk was to promote exercise. West Point Mayor Steve Trammell and Councilwoman Sandra Thornton, who is a cancer survivor, greeted the participants. Mayor Trammell encouraged the listeners to be consistent with doctor visits, mammograms, self breast exams.

He said, “if my mother had been consistent and not missed that one (mammogram), I would be the son of a survivor”.

Even though the event was free, Team W.H.I.P. received over $3000 in donations.

Team W.H.I.P, a non profit organization, was co founded by Narfunda Ross and Audrey Bailey in October 2015. WHIP stands for Working to Help those In Pink. They became partnered with the Gene Machine of Auburn University in August of 2016. The organization supports any and all local and national efforts of research to find causes and cures for breast cancer. W.H.I.P provides LOCAL support to those who have recently been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Servicing West Point of Troupe & Harris Counties, Chambers County, and Lee County, Team WHIP is made up of not only breast cancer survivors. but,other cancer survivors and supporters.Their motto is the pink goes on, even after October.

You may contact Team WHIP via facebook. The next annual event will be in February .

No related posts.

The LaFayette Sun
Related Posts
queen

Chambers Academy Homecoming Features Crowning of King and Queen

The LaFayette Sun 0
Enos

Dukes of Hazzard Star Headlines Fundraiser

The LaFayette Sun 0
Sharon Gess ER_EMS Director

East Alabama Medical Center Family Grieves Over Two Weekend Homicides

The LaFayette Sun 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video