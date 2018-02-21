Teel grand opening set for Mar. 2

Quality Tire was founded more than two years ago, and is now proudly owned by Shane and Beth Teel. The store was born out of the need to provide the community with a “modern tire store” that offers superior products and quality service.

Beth and Shane Teel are life long residence of Chambers County. Shane Teel state’s “ It is our goal to offer friendly, small town, quality service to our customers.”

The Teels are members of the Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and employ seven local people.

Everyone is invited to the ribbon cutting on March 2, 2018, at 10:30 CST. There will be free food while supplies last and a drawing for a free oil change and other prizes.