Teen Found Dead in Car

Friday at approximately 9:00 AM, officers of the Valley Police Department and East Alabama Fire EMS were called to the parking lot of Little Caesars Pizza in the 3200 block of 20th Avenue in reference to an unresponsive person in a vehicle.



Upon their arrival, officers found an 18 year old male unconscious and unresponsive. EMS started life saving procedures and transported the male to EAMC-Lanier Hospital. Despite their best efforts, they were unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead.



The 18 year old male that was found has been identified as Jacob Andrew Neeley of the Beulah community. Jacob was employed at Little Caesars Pizza.



Valley Detectives were called to the scene and took over the investigation. At this point it is unknown what the cause of death may be. There was nothing in the vehicle or on the body that would indicate any type of foul play. The body will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday for an autopsy.