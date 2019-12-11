Home News Featured Stories Teen Found Dead in Car
Featured Stories
0

Teen Found Dead in Car

0
0

Teen Found Dead in Car

Valley-High-School-Band-marching-last-year’s-parade
now playing

Christmas Parade Runs Through Lanett, Valley Thursday

LaFayette Holiday Festivities Set For Saturday

Human-Traficing-3
now playing

Community Forum Urges Residents To Be Aware Of Trafficking

LaFayette Comes Alive With Christmas Cheer:

CA Takes Field Trip To Valley Carousel

Community Events

Johnson Named "Teacher Of The Year"

Players Present "Closed For The Holidays"

Educators, Parents Attend Open House

East Alabama Medical Center Restricts Visitors To Curb Spread Of Flu

Friday at approximately 9:00 AM, officers of the Valley Police Department and East Alabama Fire EMS were called to the parking lot of Little Caesars Pizza in the 3200 block of 20th Avenue in reference to an unresponsive person in a vehicle.

Upon their arrival, officers found an 18 year old male unconscious and unresponsive. EMS started life saving procedures and transported the male to EAMC-Lanier Hospital. Despite their best efforts, they were unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead.

The 18 year old male that was found has been identified as Jacob Andrew Neeley of the Beulah community. Jacob was employed at Little Caesars Pizza.

Valley Detectives were called to the scene and took over the investigation. At this point it is unknown what the cause of death may be. There was nothing in the vehicle or on the body that would indicate any type of foul play. The body will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday for an autopsy.

No related posts.

The LaFayette Sun
Related Posts
Valley-High-School-Band-marching-last-year’s-parade

Christmas Parade Runs Through Lanett, Valley Thursday

The LaFayette Sun 0

LaFayette Holiday Festivities Set For Saturday

The LaFayette Sun 0
IMG_5142

Chambers County Is Feeling A Lot Like Christmas

The LaFayette Sun 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video