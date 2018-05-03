“The Amazing Shake” prepares students for successful futures

Fifth-grade students

in the Chambers County

School District were

given a unique oppor-

tunity this year to hone

special life skills that will

enhance their chances

of becoming successful

citizens.

Throughout the school

year, students participated

in frequent exercises that

placed emphasis on man-

ners, discipline, respect,

and professional conduct.

Then, over the past three

weeks, representatives

from each of the dis-

trict’s elementary schools

squared off in a series of

competitions to publicly

demonstrate what they

had learned.

The competition,

known as “The Amaz-

ing Shake,” was created

by the Ron Clark Acad-

emy in Atlanta, and was

introduced this year for

the first time to Chambers

County students.

“We began our initial

round of competition at

the Cotton Duck adja-

cent to Lafayette Lanier

Elementary,” said Lauren

Dabbs, fourth-grade

teacher at Fairfax El-

ementary and a member

of the East Alabama

Regional In-Service

Committee Ron Clark

Implementation Team.

“Five students from

each elementary school

demonstrated how to

give a proper handshake,

maintain eye contact, and

present themselves in a

professional manner.”

Students were scored

by a panel of judges ac-

cording to their perfor-

mance, and the number

of semi-finalists was

reduced to ten for the

second round at Lang-

dale Auditorium. There,

participants demonstrated

their speaking skills and

how to remain calm un-

der pressure.

The final round of

competition was held at

the Chambers County

Board of Education of-

fice in LaFayette, when

the five finalists were

given “job interviews”

by Superintendent Dr.

Kelli Hodge, Elementary

Education Director Dr.

Nancy Maples, and Child

Nutrition Director Mon-

tray Thompson.

The overall winner of

the Chambers County

“Amazing Shake” was

Journey Dixon from Hu-

guley Elementary School.

“Our goal was to pre-

pare our students so that

they are able to present

themselves exceptionally

well for opportunities to-

day as well as those that

will come in the future,”

Dabbs added.

“All our participants

did an outstanding job,”

said Superintendent Dr.

Kelli Hodge. “Each of

them should be com-

mended for their effort,

as well as the teachers

and administrators who

helped facilitate this

program in its inaugural

year. We look forward

to including additional

grade levels in years to

come.”

For more information

about “The Amazing

Shake,” go online to ron-

clarkacademy.com.