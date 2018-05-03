“The Amazing Shake” prepares students for successful futures

Fifth-grade students
in the Chambers County
School District were
given a unique oppor-
tunity this year to hone
special life skills that will
enhance their chances
of becoming successful
citizens.
Throughout the school
year, students participated
in frequent exercises that
placed emphasis on man-
ners, discipline, respect,
and professional conduct.
Then, over the past three
weeks, representatives
from each of the dis-
trict’s elementary schools
squared off in a series of
competitions to publicly
demonstrate what they
had learned.
The competition,
known as “The Amaz-
ing Shake,” was created
by the Ron Clark Acad-
emy in Atlanta, and was
introduced this year for
the first time to Chambers
County students.
“We began our initial
round of competition at
the Cotton Duck adja-
cent to Lafayette Lanier
Elementary,” said Lauren
Dabbs, fourth-grade
teacher at Fairfax El-
ementary and a member
of the East Alabama
Regional In-Service
Committee Ron Clark
Implementation Team.
“Five students from
each elementary school
demonstrated how to
give a proper handshake,
maintain eye contact, and
present themselves in a
professional manner.”
Students were scored
by a panel of judges ac-
cording to their perfor-
mance, and the number
of semi-finalists was
reduced to ten for the
second round at Lang-
dale Auditorium. There,
participants demonstrated
their speaking skills and
how to remain calm un-
der pressure.
The final round of
competition was held at
the Chambers County
Board of Education of-
fice in LaFayette, when
the five finalists were
given “job interviews”
by Superintendent Dr.
Kelli Hodge, Elementary
Education Director Dr.
Nancy Maples, and Child
Nutrition Director Mon-
tray Thompson.
The overall winner of
the Chambers County
“Amazing Shake” was
Journey Dixon from Hu-
guley Elementary School.
“Our goal was to pre-
pare our students so that
they are able to present
themselves exceptionally
well for opportunities to-
day as well as those that
will come in the future,”
Dabbs added.
“All our participants
did an outstanding job,”
said Superintendent Dr.
Kelli Hodge. “Each of
them should be com-
mended for their effort,
as well as the teachers
and administrators who
helped facilitate this
program in its inaugural
year. We look forward
to including additional
grade levels in years to
come.”
For more information
about “The Amazing
Shake,” go online to ron-
clarkacademy.com.
