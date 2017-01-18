The Amazon Scam

By Paul Richardson

A bogus email pretending to be from Amazon.com is making the rounds. Its subject line reads, “Your Amazon.com order cannot be shipped.”

Don’t believe the pitch. Don’t click the link. Don’t reply to the sender. Because the sender in this email phishing scam really isn’t Amazon.com.

That’s the first sign.

The second giveaway: the sender’s address in the “from” section does not include “@amazon.com.” at the end. It’s a different email address, not Amazon’s. The email then asks you to click on a link to confirm your personal and credit card information.