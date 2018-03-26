The Feral Hog Population Grows in Alabama and Wreaks Havoc on Real Estate

In Alabama, the feral hog problem is getting worse. Farmers and homeowners alike are concerned with the negative effects that the hog population creates for harvests and properties.

For many farmers, controlling the hog population is a necessary part of the job. Hogs are ambitious omnivores and eat most anything that they see, including crops. Feral hogs cost farmers billions of dollars in crop damage every year and have a long-term negative effect on the environment. A Birmingham attorney commented to The Associated Press recently that “If you don’t eliminate 70 to 80% of the population every year, you’re losing ground.”

The Alabama feral hogs are a non-native species that were introduced by Spanish Explorers. They breed rapidly and in large numbers and by adulthood they have no natural predators. As the apex predator, man is seemingly the only force able to control the hog population. Many Alabama residents take that job very seriously.

Some residents take to the air to shoot the hogs from above, while others trap them or use dogs on the ground. There are many techniques for eradicating the large numbers of feral hogs, but there is no sure-fire way to control the resilient population. However, in Alabama, there is no closed season on hog hunting and no bag limit — meaning that on private property, hogs are fair game year-round with no cap on the number you take down.

Farmers and large property owners aren’t the only ones battling with the destructive hogs; regular home and landowners are impacted by the harmful effects of the beasts as well. Hogs in backyards and wood lines don’t seem very threatening, but if you have children or take pride in your landscaping then they can be very disastrous. A large quantity of Americans believe having a yard is important, and 90% of people who do have yards consider it a necessity for it to be well-maintained. The Alabama residents who are in that statistic might be opposed to a family of wild hogs eating and destroying their yards.

If you are experiencing damage to your property, whether residential, agricultural, commercial, etc, then you can obtain a Wildlife Damage Permit to take action to preserve your land.