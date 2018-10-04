The Loss of A Friend Bill Fraizer

Today I attended the

funeral of a friend. Alex

Walton was probably the

most unique person that I

have ever known. Alex’s

personality was real as

he never put on “AIRS”

to impress anyone. He

spoke outright about his

opinion whether you liked

it or not. I would be lying

if I did not say that he

sometimes hurt my feel-

ings. But his honesty and

no hesitation to speak his

thoughts were a great asset

as everyone that knew

him respected him for his

honesty. Even the staff

over at Nichols State Vet-

erans Home in Alex City

respected Alex in spite of

his crankiness.

I remember that in high

school, Alex was big into

hunting. Instead of chas-

ing girls like the rest of

us, he and Henry Tucker

were at a dove field or

fishing in the creek. He

and John Alsobrook were

close friends and Alex

spent many nights in Cus-

seta with John, who was

another hunting nut.

People have a ten-

dency not to believe this,

but Alex went to all of

his classes at Alabama

Polytechnic Institute

(Auburn University)

wearing overalls – the

kind with galluses (straps).

This was just at the end of

World War II and all of the

veterans returning from

the war commuted with us

to classes in Auburn every

day. But Alex got his act

together when he was

forced to wear a uniform

during his last two years

in ROTC at Auburn.

About the only person

that I knew of (other than

his wife Ann) that could

issue orders to Alex and he

would take under consid-

eration, was his cousin At-

torney Billy Walton. Billy

could tell Alex to go jump

in the lake and he would

do without bothering tak-

ing his clothes off.

During Alex’s years in

later life he was the most

kindhearted individual

that I have ever known.

In spite of his somewhat

salty language, he was

probably the most gener-

ous and caring person in

LaFayette. I have never

known Alex to refuse to

help anyone in need. Dur-

ing his tenure as the owner

of the local feed store, he

cancelled a number of ac-

cumulated debts from his

customers that he probably

could not afford to do so.

After Alex sold his

farm supply store, he got

into the lumber market.

He purchased a small saw

mill and installed it in the

old Tucker warehouse.

Alex specialized in quality

hardwoods and other rot

resistant wood like cedar.

All of the local cabinet

shops and local hardwood

flooring installers found

Alex’s wood quality

superior to others on the

market. With the able help

of the skilled craftsman

Curtis Lamb, Alex made

master craft products such

as gun stock out of walnut.

How he managed, I do

not know, but as he ran

his lumber business, he

continued to supply ;pond

fertilizer to local landown-

ers. In cooperation with

the Auburn Agricultural

School, he assisted in the

development of pond

fertilizer and supplied fer-

tilizer to State Of Alabama

ponds.

Alex was very instru-

mental in establishing

Chambers Academy. He

was on the ground floor

and was one of the major

contributors to the success

of the school.

After I returned to La-

Fayette, Alex never failed

to drop a crate of fruit at

my office at Christmas

time. If I ever needed a

door prize for our forestry

programs, Alex would

always donate an item

such as one of his wood

carvings.

I am not alone for

knowing Alex as a LaFay-

ette icon as the Methodist

Church was packed with

those who knew and loved

him as someone special.

Of course, his great-

est legacy is his lovely

family–wife Ann, his

children Lex, Becky, Clay

and Debbie and 18 grand-

children and nine great

grandchildren.

My treasured memory

is that every time that I

think about Alex, it brings

a smile on my face.