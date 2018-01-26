Letter to the Editor:

We enjoy the paper and have been receiving it in the mailbox for at least 60 years.

I remember when I lived in Troup County and my granny looked forward to getting “The Sun”. She considered it to be a letter from home.

As a child, I would read the paper too. Granny would tell me about the people in the personal items and we talk about them all day. The paper made her day. It always came on Thursday. She would say, “The Sun” always shines in Chambers County!

Thanks

Runette Bishop