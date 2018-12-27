Thief sought in Capital City Bank robbery

The West Point Police

Department is request-

ing assistance from the

public in identifying and

locating a suspect that

was involved in an armed

robbery that occurred on

12/21/2018 at the Capital

City Bank at 10:02 AM in

West Point, GA.

The suspect entered

into the bank and slid a

note to the tellers demand-

ing all of the money.

The suspect is a white

male, who appears to be in

his mid 30’s-40’s, 6’0 ft,

230 lbs, wearing a black

ball cap, a surgical mask,

black and gray jacket, blue

jeans, white tennis shoes,

and possibly has the flu.

The police are ask-

ing that anyone with any

information about this

armed robbery, and/or

the identification of the suspect to please call the

West Point Police Depart-

ment at (706) 645-3525,

or the Troup County

Crime Stoppers at (706)

812-1000.