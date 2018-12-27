Home News Local Thief sought in Capital City Bank robbery
Thief sought in Capital City Bank robbery

The West Point Police
Department is request-
ing assistance from the
public in identifying and
locating a suspect that
was involved in an armed
robbery that occurred on
12/21/2018 at the Capital
City Bank at 10:02 AM in
West Point, GA.
The suspect entered
into the bank and slid a
note to the tellers demand-
ing all of the money.
The suspect is a white
male, who appears to be in
his mid 30’s-40’s, 6’0 ft,
230 lbs, wearing a black
ball cap, a surgical mask,
black and gray jacket, blue
jeans, white tennis shoes,
and possibly has the flu.
The police are ask-
ing that anyone with any
information about this
armed robbery, and/or
the identification of the suspect to please call the
West Point Police Depart-
ment at (706) 645-3525,
or the Troup County
Crime Stoppers at (706)
812-1000.

