Third person shot in W. Point

By Alton Mitchell

As night fell on the town of West Point, Georgia Thursday night the quiet and tranquil scene of the small town that borders Chambers County was once again shattered by the sound of gunfire. That gunfire would leave yet another person in the city injured marking the third shooting in the city since May 17th.

Officers from the West Point Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Avenue L at 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. When police arrived they discovered a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to West Georgia Medical Center in Lagrange for treatment for the wound.

Officers were quickly able to identify two suspects in connection to the shooting. Police were seeking 22-year-old Deonte Scott and his uncle identified as 38-year-old Delani Scott of West Point. On Saturday June 9th Deonte Scott turned himself into police. He was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of the crime. He was transported to the Troup County Jail. Police continue to search for Delani Scott.

The shooting on Thursday night marks the third shooting in the small town since May 17th. The gun violence began in the city on the night of May 17th when Sherika Trammell was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in the 1100 block of East 12 Street in West Point. She was transported to a Chambers County hospital where she died of her injuries shortly after. West Point Police have arrested three suspects in connection to the shooting, but are still seeking a fourth.

Only eleven days later West Point Police would respond to East 12th Street once again. This time gunfire would erupt in the 1200 block and leave a 24-year-old male who was identified as Marqualious McCullough wounded. McCullough’s injuries would require him to be airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. McCullough survived his injuries. West Point Police identified the shooter of McCullough as a juvenile whom they are searching for. The shooting may be the result of an automobile break in.

The three shootings have kept West Point Police busy and they are requesting that anyone with information in the shootings please contact the Department at (706)645-3548 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706)812-1000. The victim in Thursday’s shooting is expected to survive his injuries.