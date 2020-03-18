Home News Sports Threadgill Honored
Threadgill Honored

Threadgill Honored

Head Coach Obadiah Threadgill was named LaFayette Sun Bulldog Coach of The Year. Coach Threadgill had a 31-1 season after going to Birmingham to compete in the 2A State semifinals against Barbour County, thus losing their first game of the season. In spite of the disappointment in the lost against Barbour County by only 2 points, Coach Threadgill and his team still managed to hold a historic title at LaFayette High School with the 1st basketball team and coach to go undefeated in a regular basketball season.

The LaFayette Sun
