Three candidates qualify for City Council seat
The special election to
fill the city council seat for
District B is drawing closer
and closer. Ahead of the
February election officials
with the city of LaFayette
have announced that three
candidates have submitted
their statement of candi-
dacy to fill the seat left
vacant earlier this summer.
According to LaFay-
ette City Clerk Louis
Davidson, a total of three
candidates have submitted
a statement of candidacy
at City Hall for the special
election to fill the seat left
vacant by the departure of
former Councilman Mat-
thew Hurst.
The three candidates on
the ballot are Charlotte B.
Blasingame, David Ennis
Sr., and Shannon Hunter.
Davidson acknowledges
that he is still awaiting to the Ethics Commission
certification for all of the
candidates that have been
qualified at City Hall.
The special election is
set to be held in LaFayette
on February 12, 2019.
Residents of District B
of LaFayette have been
without a city council
member since late June
when former District B
council member Matthew
Hurst resigned from the
position.