Three candidates qualify for City Council seat

The special election to

fill the city council seat for

District B is drawing closer

and closer. Ahead of the

February election officials

with the city of LaFayette

have announced that three

candidates have submitted

their statement of candi-

dacy to fill the seat left

vacant earlier this summer.

According to LaFay-

ette City Clerk Louis

Davidson, a total of three

candidates have submitted

a statement of candidacy

at City Hall for the special

election to fill the seat left

vacant by the departure of

former Councilman Mat-

thew Hurst.

The three candidates on

the ballot are Charlotte B.

Blasingame, David Ennis

Sr., and Shannon Hunter.

Davidson acknowledges

that he is still awaiting to the Ethics Commission

certification for all of the

candidates that have been

qualified at City Hall.

The special election is

set to be held in LaFayette

on February 12, 2019.

Residents of District B

of LaFayette have been

without a city council

member since late June

when former District B

council member Matthew

Hurst resigned from the

position.