Three High School Students Make Easter Special for Elementary Kids

1sr grader Roper Pollard getting a visit from the Easter Bunny

Peyton Lamb with the Easter Bunny

Rachel Riddle and her kids in Marcott caught this picture of the Easter Bunny driving by

By Jody Stewart

Three high school Seniors who have missed out on many special Senior moments, including their own Senior prom which was scheduled for this past weekend, due to the COVID-19 Virus were concerned about the elementary kids from their school who were going to miss out on having a big Easter celebration.



Peyton Lamb, Abbie Morgan and Maci Harmon (The Easter Bunny) decided to find a way to spread Easter cheer to local elementary kids.



The three dressed up and drove around Chambers County and pulling up to many children’s homes waving and throwing bunny kisses out of the Sun Roof of Lamb’s car. The three drove around for over six hours on Saturday with “Here Comes Peter Cotton Tail” blaring from their car radio.



The three girls said they were surprised at how excited everyone was to see them show up! Harmon said, “One family of five was waiting at the end of their driveway for us.” Other kids had prepared cupcakes and cookie to give the “Easter Bunny.”



Harmon said, “ I am not sure who was more excited the kids or the parents. The parents were shouting here comes the Easter Bunny louder than the kid’s.”



The three High School Senior girls said it took their minds off of things they were missing and hoped it brought happiness to others.



The Easter Bunny was heard tgtttttsaying, “Hoppy Easter Everyone remember No Bunny loves you more than Jesus! Stay safe and wash those hands!”