On July 24th, 2018 at
1238 PM the Chambers
County EMA/911 dispatched
a robbery alarm at Farm
–
ers and Merchants Bank to
Lanett PD and surrounding
agencies. Lanett Police of
–
ficers and Chambers County
Sheriffs Deputies arrived on
the scene.
Witnesses provided
descriptions of the offenders
and a description of the ve
–
hicle they got into. Witnesses
stated that two black males
wearing dark shirts, gloves
and something covering their
faces exited the bank and ran
behind Chicken Stop. The
offenders were observed get
–
ting into a red Ford Mustang.
The Mustang reportedly
went South on Cusseta Rd at
a high rate of speed.
This information was
dispatched to all surround
–
ing agencies. At 1243 PM
Captain Robert Chambers of
the Drug Task Force notified
all units that he had located
the vehicle on County Rd 83.
Captain Chambers initiated
a traffic stop on the vehicle
Three who robbed
Huguley F&M apprehended
Debbie Hamby Wood
at 1244.
Shortly thereafter, sup
–
porting units from Valley
Police Department, Cham
–
bers County Sheriff’s Office
and Lanett Police Depart
–
ment arrived on the scene
of the traffic stop. There
were three occupants in the
vehicle.
The driver was identified
as LaMartrez Oshun Story,
22 years old of Lafayette,
AL.The two passengers were
identified as Jacobie Tionne
Phillips, 25 of Valley AL and
Cordero Jakevion Story, 22
of Valley, AL.
All three have been
charged with Robbery 1st
degree.
Stanley Tucker, President,
said that employees trained
for these situations and that
the training had paid off in
this instance. He also said
he was happy all bank em
–
ployees were uninjured and
wanted to personally thank
the Chambers County Sher
–
iff’s Dept and the City of
Lanett Police Dept. for their
quick response and efforts.
