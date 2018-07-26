On July 24th, 2018 at

1238 PM the Chambers

County EMA/911 dispatched

a robbery alarm at Farm

–

ers and Merchants Bank to

Lanett PD and surrounding

agencies. Lanett Police of

–

ficers and Chambers County

Sheriffs Deputies arrived on

the scene.

Witnesses provided

descriptions of the offenders

and a description of the ve

–

hicle they got into. Witnesses

stated that two black males

wearing dark shirts, gloves

and something covering their

faces exited the bank and ran

behind Chicken Stop. The

offenders were observed get

–

ting into a red Ford Mustang.

The Mustang reportedly

went South on Cusseta Rd at

a high rate of speed.

This information was

dispatched to all surround

–

ing agencies. At 1243 PM

Captain Robert Chambers of

the Drug Task Force notified

all units that he had located

the vehicle on County Rd 83.

Captain Chambers initiated

a traffic stop on the vehicle

Three who robbed

Huguley F&M apprehended

Debbie Hamby Wood

at 1244.

Shortly thereafter, sup

–

porting units from Valley

Police Department, Cham

–

bers County Sheriff’s Office

and Lanett Police Depart

–

ment arrived on the scene

of the traffic stop. There

were three occupants in the

vehicle.

The driver was identified

as LaMartrez Oshun Story,

22 years old of Lafayette,

AL.The two passengers were

identified as Jacobie Tionne

Phillips, 25 of Valley AL and

Cordero Jakevion Story, 22

of Valley, AL.

All three have been

charged with Robbery 1st

degree.

Stanley Tucker, President,

said that employees trained

for these situations and that

the training had paid off in

this instance. He also said

he was happy all bank em

–

ployees were uninjured and

wanted to personally thank

the Chambers County Sher

–

iff’s Dept and the City of

Lanett Police Dept. for their

quick response and efforts.