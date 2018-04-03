Thursday Marks One-Year Since Union Hill Tornado

By Alton Mitchell



Spring has officially arrived in LaFayette and with it comes the threat of severe weather. Last spring severe weather hit Chambers County early in the year as a tornado ravaged he community of Union Hill one year ago this Thursday.

The town of Union Hill is an unincorporated community about seven miles north of LaFayette. On April 5, 2017 a EF-1 tornado touched down at 8:39 p.m. CDT near N. Trammel Crossroads. The twister tore a path 1.96 mile long before lifting back into the clouds near W. Penton.

The short-lived tornado caused significant damage to the small community of Union Hill as 90-mile-per-hour winds snapped trees and twisted the towns volunteer fire department to shreds. Despite the massive damage that struck the community there were no injuries or fatalities that resulted from the twister.

Today Union Hill has recovered from the damage of one-year ago which the National Weather Service in Birmingham reports included significant damage to the fire department and a barn in the town. Several trees were uprooted, and large branches snapped around the town. The community has yet to construct a new fire department.