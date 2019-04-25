Home Around Town Thursday storms largely spare Chambers, neighbors hit hard
Thursday storms largely spare Chambers, neighbors hit hard

Thursday storms largely spare Chambers, neighbors hit hard

Another wave of strong weather came through Alabama this past Thursday night and into Friday morning. While Chambers County did not receive the worst of this storm it was not completely left unscathed. One local resident in LaFayette had a large tree come down and damage their home and an out building. Trees were re-ported down on interstate 85 causing traffic delays. The amount of rainfall was the most impressive element of the storm in Chambers County. The storm reportedly dropped 4 to 6 inches of rainfall across the county.In nearby Harris Coun-ty, Pine Lake received 6 to 8 inches. For the first time in 50 years the lake overflowed with water flooding docks, seawalls and basements.Currently there is no severe weather in the forecast, but historically Alabamians still get tor-nadic weather for another few weeks and by that time we will beknocking on the door of hurricane season

