Tiger’s Return Uplifting To Many Of Us

I’ve always been capti-

vated by stories of athletes

overcoming personal

tragedies. Baseball’s Lou

Gehrig, returning to a

hero’s welcome to Yankee

Stadium after battling

the disease that fittingly

was named after him-

Lou Gehrig’s Disease, in

the late 1920’s certainly

pulled at everyone’s heart

strings.

More recently great

athletes like Serena and

Venus Williams overcame

the murder of their sister

to turn the tennis world

upside down and Dale

Earnhardt Jr. when on to

one of NASCAR’s great

–

est after his father died in

a tragic accident on the

race track.

Those stories, however,

pale compared to what

many in the golf world

consider one of the great

–

est comeback stories ever-

that being Tiger Woods.

For those that don’t

know Woods won the

Tour Championship in At-

lanta last Sunday, culmi-

nating year’s of struggle

to become relevant in golf

again. It was a historic

scene. Thousands of spec-

tators rushed to the 18th

green to see history being

made. On television, it

could only be described

as a human mass as far

as one could see. I can’t

believe there was a single

soul on that course or

watching on the television

who wasn’t rooting for

Tiger. An after sinking the

final putt, tears welling up

on his face, there was Ti-ger hugging everyone he

could get his arms around

Tiger was on top of

the world a decade ago.

He was on track to win

the most tournaments and

most majors of any golfer

in history. He single

–

handedly had made golf

enormously popular, as

children of all ages and

colors began taking up

the sport in an effort to

emulate their hero. There

wasn’t a company that

didn’t seek Tiger’s en

–

dorsement. He was named

one of the most popular

people in the world.

Then came the

struggles. In November

of 2009 he smashed his

Mercedes into a tree. He

was widely rumored to

be inebriated and suppos-

edly his wife smashed

his driver’s window to

free him and get him to

safety. A month later he

admitted to an affair with

a cocktail waitress. Then

word spread there were

more affairs. He checked

in to a sex addiction clinic

in December.

In 2010, many of his

longtime sponsors includ

–

ing Gatorade dropped

him. His wife began

divorce proceedings.

In 2012 he had to with-

draw from a tournament

because he injured his

Achilles tendon.

Then came the back

issues. In 2014 he had the

first of four back opera

–

tions. The final operation

in 2017-back fusion sur-

gery, appeared to finally

have ended the constant back spasms. But then

there was more trouble. He

was arrested for a DUI in

May at 3 a.m. about a mile

from his Jupiter, Florida

restaurant. Tiger claimed

it was due to painkillers he

had been prescribed for his

back. Police didn’t agree

or disagree.

In 2018 he returned to

the links. At the begin

–

ning of the PGA season

he wasn’t competitive,

but in the last couple of

months his game has made

an impressive turnaround,

much like his personal life.

It culminated last Sunday

with the victory in Atlanta.

Admittedly I am a ter-

rible golfer. I couldn’t hit

a green from 50 yards out

if I took 50 shots. But I

do love the sport and I do

love watching the game on

television. I owe that love

to Tiger, who captivated

me, much like Michael

Jordan, at a young age.

Like so many others, I

was rooting every step of

the way for Tiger to once

again be crowned cham

–

pion. None of us have

perfect lives. We all have

to overcome our personal

tragedies and demons.

It’s nice to see one of our

hero’s is back on track

with life and golf.