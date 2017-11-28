Time again for bike giveaway

The Eddie Chandler Bike give away will take place once again this year!

Scott Willingham and Charles Story honor their late friend, Eddie Chandler, by carrying on his annual Christmas bike give away. Scott say’s “It was just seven years ago that Eddie had this idea. Now it has grown into something big.” With the support of the local community they are now able to give away more bicycles than before. Scott gives thanks to the Chambers County Sheriff Department for helping assemble the bikes and to the Christian Service Center for help passing them out. If you would like to participate in the Eddie Chandler Christmas Bicycle Give Away you can contact Scott at 706-518-7743 or Charles at 706-773-0742