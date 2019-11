Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend.

The clocks roll back one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3. The official time in the U.S. will be 1 a.m.

This means that most Americans will get an extra hour of sleep, but it will get darker earlier too.

It will be time to set clocks forward again on March 8, 2020.

DST is observed in 48 states; the exceptions being Arizona and Hawaii.