Time to pre-register for Pre-K

Online pre-registration applications for the 2018-2019 school year are being accepted January 15 through March 22, 2018. Enrollment is open to all children four years of age on or before September 1, 2018.

Enrollees must provide a copy of each child’s birth certificate and proof of residence – either a current utility bill or copy of a lease or mortgage – which may be uploaded into the online pre-registration site or submitted directly to the local school.

Forms may be accessed at https://alprek.asapconnected.com. Acceptance is strictly through random drawing to held at the Chambers County School District Central Office on Friday, March 23, 2018, at 9 a.m. CDT. Parents or guardians do not have to be present for the drawing. Notices will be mailed beginning April 16.

Upon enrollment, each child’s immunization record must be provided. No child will be denied participation on the basis of income, sex, race, color, national origin, or disability. There is no registration fee for this program.

Public school system pre-k programs may have zoning requirements that determine eligibility to attend a program at a particular school. Enrollees are encouraged to contact the school of choice for verification.

For more information, visit www.children.alabama.gov and see Pre-Registration Info under First Class Pre-K.