Home News Time to pre-register for Pre-K
News
School
0

Time to pre-register for Pre-K

0
0

Time to pre-register for Pre-K

1-17-18 Flu Shot
now playing

Flu outbreak forces hospitals to limit visits

A1 Lockhart copy
now playing

Chambers County Sheriff Lockhart announces candidacy

One dead, two wounded in road rage shooting

Snow, ice, cold expected today

J.P.P. Middle School honors students

1-17-18 JPP Spelling Bee Winners
now playing

Hodges wins spelling bee

1-17-18 Dangers of Underage Drinking Shared With Valley High Shcool Students
now playing

Drinking dangers shared with Valley High students

1-17-18 Sunoco Grand Opening 02
now playing

Cars line up for cheap gas

Man shot on infamous street

Police seek fraud suspect

Online pre-registration applications for the 2018-2019 school year are being accepted January 15 through March 22, 2018. Enrollment is open to all children four years of age on or before September 1, 2018.

Enrollees must provide a copy of each child’s birth certificate and proof of residence – either a current utility bill or copy of a lease or mortgage – which may be uploaded into the online pre-registration site or submitted directly to the local school.

Forms may be accessed at https://alprek.asapconnected.com. Acceptance is strictly through random drawing to held at the Chambers County School District Central Office on Friday, March 23, 2018, at 9 a.m. CDT. Parents or guardians do not have to be present for the drawing. Notices will be mailed beginning April 16.

Upon enrollment, each child’s immunization record must be provided. No child will be denied participation on the basis of income, sex, race, color, national origin, or disability. There is no registration fee for this program.

Public school system pre-k programs may have zoning requirements that determine eligibility to attend a program at a particular school. Enrollees are encouraged to contact the school of choice for verification.

For more information, visit www.children.alabama.gov and see Pre-Registration Info under First Class Pre-K.

Related posts:

  1. Oct. 24 is last day you can register to vote
slandon
Related Posts
1-17-18 Flu Shot

Flu outbreak forces hospitals to limit visits

slandon 0
A1 Lockhart copy

Chambers County Sheriff Lockhart announces candidacy

slandon 0

One dead, two wounded in road rage shooting

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video