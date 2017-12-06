News Top Stories December 6, 2017 slandon 0 Time to write Santa Claus 0 0 0 00 0 0 more Time to write Santa Claus December 6, 2017 slandon now playing Giving Spotlight: the Food Bank of East Alabama December 6, 2017 slandon now playing Annual Christmas Festival brightens courthouse square December 6, 2017 slandon now playing Lanett lights tree Monday December 6, 2017 slandon Commission approves two grants for emergency service December 6, 2017 slandon Commission honors Winston One of six 100-year-olds recognized December 6, 2017 slandon Chambers unemployment shows slight uptick December 6, 2017 slandon Mike’s Musings - All She Wants For Christmas Is To Be Cancer Free December 6, 2017 slandon My Garden Of Life - All Dogs Go To Heaven December 6, 2017 slandon Inside the Statehouse 12-6-217 December 6, 2017 slandon now playing Reflections - Let’s Stop Playing The Blame Game December 6, 2017 slandon Santa will be here soon! Don’t wait too long….. Related posts: Time to write Santa Claus Santa visits LaFayette Kids write to Santa now! Letters to Santa 0 00 0 0 previous Commission approves two grants for emergency service next Lanett lights tree Monday slandon Related Posts Annual Christmas Festival brightens courthouse square December 6, 2017 slandon 0 Lanett lights tree Monday December 6, 2017 slandon 0 Commission approves two grants for emergency service December 6, 2017 slandon 0