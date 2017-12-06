Home News Time to write Santa Claus
News
Top Stories
0

Time to write Santa Claus

0
0

Time to write Santa Claus

Food donations on wooden background, top view with copy space
now playing

Giving Spotlight: the Food Bank of East Alabama

12-6-17 Christmas on the square in Lafayette 02
now playing

Annual Christmas Festival brightens courthouse square

12-6-17 Lanett Tree Lighting
now playing

Lanett lights tree Monday

Commission approves two grants for emergency service

Commission honors Winston One of six 100-year-olds recognized

Chambers unemployment shows slight uptick

Mike’s Musings - All She Wants For Christmas Is To Be Cancer Free

My Garden Of Life - All Dogs Go To Heaven

Inside the Statehouse 12-6-217

Roger Campbell Color
now playing

Reflections - Let’s Stop Playing The Blame Game

Santa will be here soon! Don’t wait too long…..

Related posts:

  1. Time to write Santa Claus
  2. Santa visits LaFayette
  3. Kids write to Santa now!
  4. Letters to Santa
slandon
Related Posts
12-6-17 Christmas on the square in Lafayette 02

Annual Christmas Festival brightens courthouse square

slandon 0
12-6-17 Lanett Tree Lighting

Lanett lights tree Monday

slandon 0

Commission approves two grants for emergency service

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video