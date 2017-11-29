News Top Stories Uncategorized November 29, 2017 slandon 0 Time to write Santa Claus 0 0 0 00 0 0 more now viewing Time to write Santa Claus November 29, 2017 slandon now playing Southern Investors Are Making Their Move On Post-Harvey Real Estate November 29, 2017 slandon now playing It’s Christmas time in the City - 3rd Annual Christmas festival Saturday November 29, 2017 slandon LaFayette police continue to search for Dollar General thief November 29, 2017 slandon Schools weigh options for area magnet programs November 29, 2017 slandon now playing Ribbon cutting set for new LaFayette business November 29, 2017 slandon now playing Steak ‘N Shake to re-open Dec. 18 November 29, 2017 slandon Decorations go up November 29, 2017 slandon now playing Smash ‘n grab robbers target E. Alabama business November 29, 2017 slandon Time again for bike giveaway November 29, 2017 slandon now playing Fish fry funds go to Standing Rock center November 29, 2017 slandon Related posts: Kids write to Santa now! Letters to Santa Letters to Santa Santa visits LaFayette 0 00 0 0 previous LaFayette police continue to search for Dollar General thief next It’s Christmas time in the City - 3rd Annual Christmas festival Saturday slandon Related Posts It’s Christmas time in the City – 3rd Annual Christmas festival Saturday November 29, 2017 slandon 0 LaFayette police continue to search for Dollar General thief November 29, 2017 slandon 0 Schools weigh options for area magnet programs November 29, 2017 slandon 0