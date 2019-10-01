Tindell named LHS Teacher of the Year
Tindell has taught for 28
years in grades K-12 in
all areas of special education.
She has also taught
reading in grade 6.
Tindell is a member of
the Alabama Education
Association, Offi cer in the
Chambers Co. Education
Association, Special
Olympics Committee,
Educational Leadership
team (LHS), 11th grade
sponsor, LHS Homecoming
Sponsor and Court,
Prom Committee Chair
and Auburn University
Alumni.
“Being chosen as the
Teacher of the Year by my
peers is a big compliment
to me. It came as a shock
because many people
during my teaching tenure
have not viewed special
educators as “real” teachers.
My colleagues proved
different. I love Lafayette
High School. The students,
faculty and staff
make my job easy and
one that I look forward to
going to each day. Even
though I am a self-contained
teacher, (a special
education teacher that is
responsible for the instruction
of all academic subjects),
I have the opportunity
to interact with all
students at the high school
by being a class sponsor.
My being a sponsor also
allows my students the opportunity
to be included in
school activities throughout
the year. The thing I
tell all students at LHS
is, “Go be Big”! Go and
bring back your talents to
Lafayette. I am advocate
of students with special
needs and push them as
well as their families to
be as independent as they
can be. I push my students
to be productive citizens
once they graduate. They
have been able to learn job
skills in the community,
said Tindell.
She added, “my goal
after retirement is to open
a small bakery and employ
people with disabilities.
Thanks to the LHS faculty
and staff for the support
and love they have shown
me and I will represent
them to the best of my
ability.”