Tindell named LHS Teacher of the Year

Tindell has taught for 28

years in grades K-12 in

all areas of special education.

She has also taught

reading in grade 6.

Tindell is a member of

the Alabama Education

Association, Offi cer in the

Chambers Co. Education

Association, Special

Olympics Committee,

Educational Leadership

team (LHS), 11th grade

sponsor, LHS Homecoming

Sponsor and Court,

Prom Committee Chair

and Auburn University

Alumni.

“Being chosen as the

Teacher of the Year by my

peers is a big compliment

to me. It came as a shock

because many people

during my teaching tenure

have not viewed special

educators as “real” teachers.

My colleagues proved

different. I love Lafayette

High School. The students,

faculty and staff

make my job easy and

one that I look forward to

going to each day. Even

though I am a self-contained

teacher, (a special

education teacher that is

responsible for the instruction

of all academic subjects),

I have the opportunity

to interact with all

students at the high school

by being a class sponsor.

My being a sponsor also

allows my students the opportunity

to be included in

school activities throughout

the year. The thing I

tell all students at LHS

is, “Go be Big”! Go and

bring back your talents to

Lafayette. I am advocate

of students with special

needs and push them as

well as their families to

be as independent as they

can be. I push my students

to be productive citizens

once they graduate. They

have been able to learn job

skills in the community,

said Tindell.

She added, “my goal

after retirement is to open

a small bakery and employ

people with disabilities.

Thanks to the LHS faculty

and staff for the support

and love they have shown

me and I will represent

them to the best of my

ability.”